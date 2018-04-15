Ohio Third Frontier seeking minorities for internship program

Staff report

Local minority college students are encouraged to apply for Ohio Third Frontier’s Diversity and Inclusion Technology Internship Program, which seeks to recruit highly motivated students and place them at early-stage technology companies or companies with a technological need.

This program, affiliated with the Ohio Development Services Agency, offers opportunities for students to gain real-world entrepreneurial and business experience. Companies that select and hire interns will be reimbursed for two-thirds of the intern wages.

It emphasizes outreach toward students from minority populations to engage in technology and startup companies.

Internships will last between three to six months.

A student must be attending an Ohio institution or be an Ohio resident enrolled in degrees from associate to the doctoral level to be eligible for the program.

Program officials are looking for students in all disciplines, with a focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), business and finance, marketing and design.

The summer application deadline is April 23. The summer internship begins June 1. There also will be a fall program, with the deadline to be announced.

Interested students must register an account to apply. Go to frontier website at https://development.ohio.gov/bs_thirdfrontier/diip.htm for information and follow the links.