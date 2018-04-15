Boardman Township seeks replacement levy

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Boardman voters will decide in the May 8 primary election whether to replace an existing levy at a different millage rate to generate additional revenue for the township.

The township is seeking replacement of a 3.2-mill levy that has been renewed numerous times since it was approved in 1976 and for which the effective millage rate has decreased to approximately 1.2 mills. While the levy currently generates approximately $1.2 million per year, replacing it at 2.9 mills would boost its annual revenue by approximately $1.5 million, to $2.7 million per year, according to information provided by the Mahoning County Auditor’s office.

The five-year levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $60 per year, compared to the $37 per year it currently costs, according to information provided by the township.

Township officials have explained the decision to seek a replacement in terms of funding the township has lost in recent years, and their efforts to maintain services while balancing the budget.

“This levy replacement is vital for our future so we can continue to maintain a strong and proactive police and fire department,” township Trustee Brad Calhoun said. “The community made it clear to the elected officials that we must maintain a balanced budget, be innovative to stretch the dollars provided by taxpayers while maintaining service the community deserves.”

The tax is a general operating levy that funds current expenses for the police, fire, road and zoning departments.