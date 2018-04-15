Agenda Monday

Austintown school board, 8 a.m., special meeting, Dr. David Ritchie Legacy Room, central office, 700 S. Raccoon Road.

Austintown Township trustees, 5 p.m., special meeting, 82 Ohltown Road.

Crestview school board, 6 p.m., buildings and grounds committee, high-school conference room, 44100 Crestview Road, suite A, Columbiana.

Hubbard school board, 5:30 p.m., work session, followed by 7 p.m. meeting, board room, 108 Orchard Ave.

Liberty Township trustees, 7 p.m., regular, administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Lordstown Village Council, 5:30 p.m., public hearing, followed by 6 p.m., caucus, immediately followed by regular meeting, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Mahoning County Commissioners Records Commission, 1:30 p.m., administration building, second floor, 21 W. Boardman St., Youngstown.

Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 6 p.m., regular board meeting, the Centre at Javit Court, 153 Javit Court, Austintown.

Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 5 p.m., program and policy committee, second floor, CSB Building, 222 W. Federal St., Suite 201, Youngstown.

Mahoning County District Board of Health, 3:30 p.m., personnel committee, 50 Westchester Drive, Youngstown.

Poland school board, 6 p.m., work session, middle-school connector, 47 College St.

Salem City Board of Zoning Appeals, 7 p.m., city hall, 231 S. Broadway Ave.

Youngstown City Council, 5 p.m., building and grounds committee, caucus room, sixth floor, City Hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

