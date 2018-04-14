Report: Youngstown ranks 108 in top 125 best places to live

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Out of the top 125 metro areas to live in the United States, Youngstown ranks 108, according to U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best Places to Live rankings.

Youngstown ranked ahead of Miami, New Orleans, Albuquerque, N.M., Memphis, Tenn., and Fresno, Calif.

The magazine’s top five best cities to live, in order, are Austin, Texas,; Colorado Springs, Colo.; Denver; Des Moines, Iowa; and Fayetteville, Ark.

According to its website, the magazine analyzed 125 metro areas to find the best places to live. To make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life.

According to its website, the metro areas included in the rankings were evaluated using data from sources such as the United States Census Bureau, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Labor and U.S. News’ own internal resources.

Writer Beth Ann Tabak, in her profile on Youngstown, says, “Located halfway between Pittsburgh and Cleveland, Youngstown is still reflective of the steel industry’s collapse in the 1970s. But this Rust Belt city is in the midst of a cultural and economic renaissance that combines rich historical tradition with the zeal of a new generation.

“The area is seeing a resurgence of business in its once-empty downtown area, including restaurants, bars, galleries and local shops, while organizations like the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation seek to shore up the urban neighborhoods. The strong work ethic the region is known for is helping to make the revival happen.”

Tabak continued in her review that Youngstown’s residents are friendly and regularly gather to celebrate their community.

U.S. News also reported Youngstown offers a better value than similarly sized metro areas when you compare housing costs to median household income.