UNITED WAY Awards/recipients

A variety of volunteers and entities were awarded for their campaigns that helped raise more than $3.1 million for the agency in 2017, as well as their contributions to the community last year, during United Way’s annual meeting Thursday evening at The Lake Club in Poland.

Top workplace campaigns: Dearing Compressor & Pump Co., AT&T and General Motors Lordstown Complex with United Auto Workers Locals 1112 and 1714.

Campaign Leadership Award: Sue Stricklin and the Simon Roofing team.

Labor Leadership Award: Laborers’ International Union Local 125.

Impact Leadership Award: Classic Optical Laboratories Inc.

Dedicated Service Award: Youngstown Firefighters Local 312 and Ballet Western Reserve.

Volunteer Excellence Award: Rick Fryda, Compco Industries; Vallourec employees and Marne Cario of Compass Family and Community Services.

Rising Star Volunteer Award: Jacob Richardson and Nicholas Plunkett, South Range Middle School seventh-graders.

Adopt-a-School Award: Chris and Ed Muransky, Youngstown Community School; Gloria Jones and Fireline Inc. in memory of Jones’ late husband, Roger D. Jones, Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School; The DeBartolo Corp., Williamson Elementary; Huntington Bank, McGuffey Elementary; and Ronald McDonald House Charity, Taft and Girard Prospect elementary schools.

Parker McHenry Excellence Award: Becky Wall of Dearing Compressor & Pump.

Source: Event organizers