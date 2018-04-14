Sharon Regional to open outpatient facility in Lawrence County

Staff report

SHARON, PA.

Sharon Regional Medical Center on Friday announced plans to bring a new state-of-the-art health center – the Sharon Regional Outpatient Health and Diagnostic Center – to Lawrence County.

Plans are underway to transform the former Aldi’s store, 2715 Wilmington Road in Neshannock Township, to offer Lawrence County residents convenient access to Sharon Regional services, according to a news release from Sharon Regional, a Steward Family Hospital.

Construction is set to begin this month on phase one of the 14,000-square-foot facility to include suites for diagnostic testing, a walk-in laboratory, X-ray and EKG services.

In addition, the health center will house specialty physician offices, including cardiology, obstetrics/gynecology, and urology.

Local residents can expect to be able to access these services by late fall. Additionally, Sharon Regional is in process of finalizing plans for phase two of the project to include physical, occupational, and speech therapies.

“The investment in this new outpatient center aligns with Steward’s mission of improving the health of the communities we serve,” Daniel Knell, regional president of Steward Health Care, said in the release.

Joseph Hugar, president of Sharon Regional Medical Center, said, by bringing the outpatient center to Lawrence County, “we are providing greater convenience for our patients and efficiency for our physicians.”

A community open house will be announced at a later date to welcome the community and offer tours of the new center, Sharon Regional officials said.

Steward also operates Northside Regional Medical Center in Youngstown, Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren, and Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital in Howland.