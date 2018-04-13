Same sentence reimposed in Toney case

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A man convicted of killing a 74-year-old man and wounding his wife in 2010 in a case of mistaken identity was re-sentenced Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Maureen A. Sweeney reimposed the original sentence of 29 years to life in prison for Aubrey Toney, 35, who was convicted in 2014 of the September 2010 murder of Thomas Repchic and the wounding of his wife, Jacqueline.

Prosecutors said Toney fired several rounds at the Repchics’ car at Southern Boulevard and East Philadephia Avenue on the South Side because he mistook the car for one that belonged to a man with whom he was feuding.

The case was sent back to Judge Sweeney because the 7th District Court of Appeals ruled she did not include the necessary language when she sentenced Toney on why consecutive sentences were necessary.

Judge Sweeney reimposed the original sentences for murder, attempted murder and other charges and said the consecutive sentences were necessary both to punish the defendant and protect the public and also because of the seriousness of the crimes.

The hearing was held via video as Toney was in a prison in Toledo. Two members of the Repchic family were in court but did not speak. Toney also declined a chance to speak before his sentence was handed down.

A co-defendant in the case received a sentence of 31 years to life in prison.