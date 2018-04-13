Woman cited at raid had kids with her during another raid

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

A woman charged Wednesday with child endangering after her three children were found in a home raided by police also had her kids with her during a police raid of a home she was in last November.

Frances Turner, 26, who reports said has a Mathews Road address in Boardman, faces a first-degree misdemeanor charge of child endangering.

A man who reports said is her boyfriend, Rafael Samaniego, 26, faces felony charges of possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs after members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit found 34 bags of marijuana, two handguns, pills, $606 cash and a scale at Samaniego’s West Marion Avenue home.

Officers spotted a car pulling out of the drive just before they arrived and later pulled it over and discovered the driver was Turner, reports said. When officers entered the home, Samaniego and three children were inside.

The home was in such bad shape that officers on the scene immediately “red tagged” it, or deemed it uninhabitable. Reports said they charged Turner with child endangering because she left the children in deplorable conditions.

Officers did let Turner take the children with her and gave her a court date of Thursday morning.

Samaniego was booked into the Mahoning County jail on his charges as well as several warrants and is expected to be arraigned in municipal court today.

In November, officers also served a search warrant at a South Jackson Street home Turner at the time listed has her address. Reports then said officers found suspected crack cocaine, nine Suboxone strips and a 9mm handgun at the home. Turner was indicted by a grand jury on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drugs.

At the time, reports said the children with her were age 5 and two were 3. Reports for Wednesday’s citation did not list the ages of the children.

On March 16, Turner entered an ILC, or intervention in lieu of conviction plea, in common pleas court. An ILC plea means a defendant agrees to undergo treatment or any other programs the court deems appropriate for a year and if they abide by the terms of the plea, the charges are dismissed.

Also jailed Wednesday on felony drug charges after a warrant was served about 5:05 p.m. at a 414 W. Judson Ave. home was Davonte White, 26, who lists the home as his address.

Reports said officers found suspected crack cocaine, four bags of marijuana, pills, more than $1,000 in cash and a Glock 23 .40-caliber pistol.

White is also expected to be arraigned today.