mahoning county

Indictments

A county grand jury indicted these people Thursday on these charges:

Samantha Barnes, 31, Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, Petersburg, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lorenzo Carter, 54, West Dewey Avenue, felonious assault with repeat violent offender specifications and aggravated assault.

Robert Varner, 45, South Schenley Avenue, being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying concealed weapons.

Timothy D. Banks, 23, Pointview Avenue, possession of heroin, possession of drug-abuse instruments and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnny Eiland Jr., 27, Woodland Avenue, possession of heroin.

Trenton R. Nored, 27, East Philadelphia Avenue, possession of heroin.

Edward Thomas, 34, Miami Avenue, and Corey P. Cochrane, 31, 9th Street, Struthers, burglary with a repeat violent-offender specification for Cochrane.

Joseph M. Morris, 45, Lincoln Avenue, East Palestine, possession of cocaine.

James R. Coffin, 63, Sciota Avenue, Boardman, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Craig A. Alflen, 48, Lisbon Road, Salem, domestic violence.

Colten Lee Butler, 21, Lake Park Boulevard, Sebring; Jacob A. Carter, 19, Lake Park Boulevard, Sebring; and Tyler A. Graham, 29, Seneca Avenue, Alliance, aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

David Johnson, 33, Breaden Street, possession of cocaine, possession of a counterfeit controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with a forfeiture specification.

Tequan Rushton, 23, Pasadena Avenue, being a felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, carrying concealed weapons, possession of drugs and obstructing official business.

Michael Vasvari, 34, South Bon Air Avenue, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possession of drug abuse instruments and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Claxton Lebron, 26, Almyra Avenue, and Tony Olds, 36, Mathews Road, Boardman, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jennifer Carleton, 42, Kimberly Avenue, Austintown, telecommunications fraud.

Derrick Slocum, 52, Fairgreen Avenue, escape.

Rickie S. Salus, 32, Ron Drive, North Lima, importuning and four counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Joseph E. Grove, 31, East Auburndale Avenue, three counts of burglary.

James Jennings III, 25, Idora Avenue, three counts of endangering children and domestic violence.

Source: Mahoning County clerk of courts office