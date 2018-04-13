Births
St. Elizabeth boardman
Caitlin Walden and Justin Patterson, Newton Falls, boy, April 11.
Alex and Jenna Garman, Lisbon, girl, April 11.
Megan Rohbeck, East Liverpool, boy, April 11.
Auviance Jones and Stephen Slade, Campbell, girl, April 11.
Matthew and Leigh Manson, McDonald, girl, April 11.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Ryan and Christa Altobelli, Girard, girl, April 11.
Hannah Koontz and Michael Shaffer, Warren, girl, April 11.
Jack and Jenna Parisi, Warren, boy, April 12.
