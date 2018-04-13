Anchorage voters 1st in US to defeat ‘bathroom bill’
Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, ALASKA
Voters in Alaska’s largest city have become the first in the U.S. to defeat a so-called bathroom-bill referendum that requires people to use public bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender at birth.
Anchorage voters turned down a proposition that would have repealed part of a city ordinance that allowed people to use public bathroom and locker rooms according to their gender identity and would have required them to use those facilities according to their gender at birth.
Voting by mail and in person ended April 3. The repeal effort was losing 53-47 percent as of Monday, with nearly 78,000 votes counted and only several hundred to be counted when tallying ends Friday. Supporters of the referendum conceded defeat.
