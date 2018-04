Agenda Saturday

Craig Beach Village Zoning Commission, 9 a.m., Village Municipal Building, 2538 Grandview Road.

Newton Township trustees, 8 a.m., work session, administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road, Newton Falls.

Mill Creek MetroParks Board of Commissioners, 9 a.m., special meeting, Classroom A, MetroParks Farm, Canfield.

