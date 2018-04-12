YSU faculty honored at dinner

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University honored dozens of faculty members, including one with 50 years of service, at its annual Faculty Recognition Awards Dinner on Wednesday evening.

Daniel O’Neill, a professor of communication, received a Faculty Service Award for marking a half-century on the faculty.

Hojjat Mehri, professor of mechanical, industrial and manufacturing engineering, and Pamela Schuster, professor of nursing, were honored for 35 years of service.

Faculty members who received Distinguished Professorship Awards for Excellence in Teaching were: William R. Buckler; Cryshanna A. Jackson Leftwich; Ken Learman; Peter Norris; Karin A. Petruska; Suzanne M. Smith; and J. Dana Sperry.

Faculty members who received Distinguished Professorship Awards for Excellence in Scholarship were: Ganesaratnum K. Balendiran; Patrick J. Bateman; Jennifer Behney; Dragana Crnjak; Douglas T. Genna; Priscilla N. Gitimu; Helen (Guohong) Han-Haas; Michael Jerryson; and Tom Oder.

Faculty members who received Distinguished Professorship Awards for Excellence in Service: Rebecca L. Badawy; Claudia Berlinski; Chester R. Cooper; Matthew J. Paylo; Albert J. Sumell; Jamal Tartir; Jeffrey L. Tyus; and Daniel J. Van Dussen.

Two faculty members received the Distinguished Professor Designation: Bateman and Learman.

Part-time faculty who received Teaching Excellence Awards were: Larry M. Bartos; Thomas R. Delvaux; Katherine Durrell; Teresa Leone; Joseph A. Nuzzi; and Sherdene A. Simpson.

Other awards distributed included the Excellence Award for Department Chairperson in Scholarship to Joseph J. Mistovich; the Excellence Award for Department Chairperson in Teaching to Nancy Landgraff; and Watson Merit Awards to Bruce Keillor; and W. Gregg Sturrus.