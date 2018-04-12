Vendors promote local services at Community Resource Fair

By Amanda Tonoli

atonoli@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

The TRIO Educational Opportunity Center showcased resources and post-secondary education options for the Youngstown community.

The EOC’s second annual Community Resource Fair on Wednesday, housed at Eastern Gateway Community College downtown, featured more than 20 vendors promoting local services ranging from counseling services to housing help.

“[Mahoning] Valley residents can learn about resources available to them,” said Stacy Quinones, TRIO EOC outreach adviser. “In addition, we can help community members see educational opportunities we have available for those interested in post-secondary education.”

Jonathan Thomas, Eastern Gateway first-year student and Community Legal Aid volunteer, said the fair is a good avenue to get the word out.

“It’s good to have for people who aren’t just [at EGCC],” he said. To have this in Youngstown, where EGCC is not that big “is just too nice not to have for the community to come and learn.”

Ereka Langford of Community Legal Aid echoed Thomas’ sentiment.

Langford helped hand out information about offering legal aid for civil matters. For information, call 800-998-9454.

Langford also sought to get the word out about Neighborhood Law Project, a project dedicated to helping Youngstown residents with housing issues.

The project helps residents of the Taft Promise Neighborhood to relieve stress of legal trouble, provide information, advice and representation surrounding housing, employment and taxes, public benefits, education and more, according to communitylegalaid.org/NLP.

Maraline Kubik, Ursuline Sisters Scholars director and another vendor, discussed the importance of taking care of basic needs in those interested in post-secondary education.

The Ursuline Sisters Scholars is a program that supports college students from low-income families.

“We help students with their basic essentials through assistance and gift cards for food, clothing and transportation,” Kubik explained. “We are looking for students who are capable of doing work ... so students are able to focus and get good grades and graduate.”

For information, contact Kubik at 330-746-6622 or mkubik@beatitudehouse.com.