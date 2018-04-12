Relay for life
Scheduled events
The American Cancer Society’s planned Relay for Life events in the three-county region this year:
MAHONING COUNTY
Saturday: Noon to 8 p.m. at Beeghly Center at Youngstown State University.
May 18-19: 6 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Boardman Center Intermediate School Stadium, Market Street.
June 2: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Austintown Elementary School.
June 23: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Poland Seminary High School.
TRUMBULL COUNTY
April 27-28: 6 p.m. to noon at the Niles Wellness Center.
May 11-12: 6 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Trumbull County Courthouse in Warren.
June 8-9: 6 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Woodland Park in McDonald.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY
June 1-2: 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. at East Liverpool High School.
Source: The American Cancer Society
