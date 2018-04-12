Man pleads guilty to supporting terrorism
Associated Press
TOLEDO
The second of two brothers accused of sending money to an al-Qaida leader has pleaded guilty in Ohio to supporting terrorism.
Ibrahim Zubair Mohammad is one of four men charged three years ago with raising money through fraudulent credit card charges beginning in 2005.
Mohammad pleaded guilty Wednesday in a federal court in Toledo. He’s an Indian citizen who studied at the University of Illinois and has lived in Toledo since 2006.
His attorney declined to comment.
