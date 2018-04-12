Guard stabbed by inmates still in hospital

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

A prison guard stabbed multiple times by inmates in a February assault remains in the hospital several weeks after he was attacked, according to the union representing Ohio correctional officers.

Matthew Matthias is in stable condition while being treated for 32 stab wounds and numerous internal injuries and is on dialysis to help his kidneys recover, the Ohio Civil Service Employees Association said Tuesday.

The union also criticized new security policies at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville where the Feb. 20 attack occurred. Those policies, in place at the time Matthias was stabbed, allowed mixing inmates with different security levels while treating them as though they were at a lower level than their designation, according to the union.