Guard stabbed by inmates still in hospital
Associated Press
COLUMBUS
A prison guard stabbed multiple times by inmates in a February assault remains in the hospital several weeks after he was attacked, according to the union representing Ohio correctional officers.
Matthew Matthias is in stable condition while being treated for 32 stab wounds and numerous internal injuries and is on dialysis to help his kidneys recover, the Ohio Civil Service Employees Association said Tuesday.
The union also criticized new security policies at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville where the Feb. 20 attack occurred. Those policies, in place at the time Matthias was stabbed, allowed mixing inmates with different security levels while treating them as though they were at a lower level than their designation, according to the union.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 30, 2017 2:35 p.m.
Ohio inmate assaulted in prison has died, OSHP says
- July 24, 2017 midnight
Report: Convicted killer’s slaying of inmate on bus was preventable
- April 25, 2017 midnight
Ohio prison’s records show four inmates overdose in two days
- April 9, 2017 midnight
2 inmates charged in killing 4 in SC prison
- June 7, 2017 12:32 p.m.
Inmate convicted for stabbing guard more than 200 times
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.