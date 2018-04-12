Two local Walmart to undergo improvements this year

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Two local Walmart locations are a part of a list of Ohio locations to be remodeled this year.

The Boardman Walmart at 1300 Doral Drive will have remodeling completed by late summer and the Liberty Walmart at 200 Goldie Road will have remodeling completed by the fall.

Most Walmart stores are remodeled every five to seven years. The company plans to spend $94 million this year to remodel 27 Ohio stores and roll out several in-store and online innovations.

Walmart expects to remodel 600 stores across the country this year.

The remodels will include expanded departments such as produce with more organic options, bakery and deli; an enhanced baby department with strollers at floor level for a test drive; a state-of-the-art electronics department with interactive displays; easier to navigate stores; and an improved store flow with wider aisles and lower fixtures for a better line of sight.

Walmart also plans to expand several services that deliver greater convenience and faster services, including online grocery pickup, mobile express scan and go and Walmart pickup towers.