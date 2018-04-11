Woman, daughter escape fire, 2 pets die

By Samantha Phillips

sphillips@vindy.com

HUBBARD

A woman and her daughter escaped a Tuesday morning fire that destroyed their Hubbard Township home, garage and car in the 2000 block of Applegate Road.

A dog and a cat made it out of the house, but a chinchilla and a second dog died.

Liberty Township Fire Capt. Cathy Macchione said the house is a total loss and most of the family’s belongings were burned. The American Red Cross was called to assist the family.

A smoke alarm woke up Tammy Roberts and her daughter, who escaped before the fire got too intense. Roberts said there were smoke alarms in every room of the house.

Officials believe the fire started in the garage, but they are still investigating.

Liberty Fire Department was the first on the scene. Macchione said the Eagle Joint Fire District of Hubbard arrived soon after but was running out of water because there are no fire hydrants in the area, so backup was called.

Brookfield, Coitsville, Vienna, the Youngstown Air Reserve and Shenango fire departments provided aid.

The fire blazed “fast and long,” and it took almost two hours to contain it, Macchione said.

Firefighters spent hours hosing everything down to make sure there were no threats of another fire sparking later.

“We always feel bad – people get displaced, they lose their animals, things they cherish, but they have each other. That’s the most important thing,” Macchione said. “They made it out and our guys are safe – that’s the top priority.”

Anyone who wishes to help the family can donate to www.gofundme.com/fire-destroys-family039s-home.