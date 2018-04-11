Parkland students continue advocacy

Associated Press

PARKLAND, Fla.

New Jersey, Colorado, Los Angeles, Raleigh-Durham – the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students reel off their upcoming travel schedule at a dizzying pace. This is their new life, traveling the country advocating for gun control, all while trying to keep up with their studies about two months after 17 people were killed in a shooting at their school.

“I’ve been invited to synagogues and churches and colleges and high school walkouts, and it’s so much, and I wish I could go to everything,” said junior Jaclyn Corin, who is part of the core group of “Never Again MSD.” “It’s the best problem in the world where everybody wants to help us and wants to include us.”

Almost overnight, Corin became one of the leaders in a huge organization that is looking to build on a grassroots movement that spurred hundreds of thousands around the globe to rally for gun reform on March 24. The students’ mantra is “vote them out” – a message that applies to any lawmaker who accepts support from the National Rifle Association or declines to talk with them about gun rights. They’re inviting lawmakers to town halls, with more than 200 scheduled around the country.

They are also trying to register as many teenagers as they can before November’s midterm elections.

“Nothing we did on March 24 is going to mean anything if no one goes out to vote in November because that, at the end of the day, that’s where our voices are going to be heard,” said Alex Wind, a junior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas.

Classmate David Hogg, who has received personal attacks from conservatives falsely accusing him of being a crisis actor, is crisscrossing the country visiting Iowa, Tennessee and possibly Missouri.