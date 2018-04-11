Jay’s Famous Hot Dogs to be demolished, rebuilt

Plan is to demolish old building to make way for new

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Plans are in the works to tear down and rebuild Jay’s Famous Hot Dogs, a Mahoning Valley staple that has been in business for nearly 100 years and is known for its secret hot-dog sauce recipe.

Township officials and a restaurant manager confirmed plans to demolish and construct a larger building on the same site. The building is on U.S. Route 224 just west of Market Street and across from St. Charles Church

The business will present its plans for the project to the township’s site-plan review board Thursday. Once it gets site-plan approval, the next step will be to obtain a zoning permit from the township.

A restaurant manager said the plans include adding a basement and a pickup window.

The current building was constructed in 1967 and remodeled in 1995, according to county records.

According to Vindicator files, the restaurant was founded in downtown Youngstown in 1920 and moved to Boardman in 1980.