Jay’s Famous Hot Dogs to be demolished, rebuilt
Plan is to demolish old building to make way for new
Staff report
BOARDMAN
Plans are in the works to tear down and rebuild Jay’s Famous Hot Dogs, a Mahoning Valley staple that has been in business for nearly 100 years and is known for its secret hot-dog sauce recipe.
Township officials and a restaurant manager confirmed plans to demolish and construct a larger building on the same site. The building is on U.S. Route 224 just west of Market Street and across from St. Charles Church
The business will present its plans for the project to the township’s site-plan review board Thursday. Once it gets site-plan approval, the next step will be to obtain a zoning permit from the township.
A restaurant manager said the plans include adding a basement and a pickup window.
The current building was constructed in 1967 and remodeled in 1995, according to county records.
According to Vindicator files, the restaurant was founded in downtown Youngstown in 1920 and moved to Boardman in 1980.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 10, 2018 11:16 a.m.
Jay's Famous Hot Dogs to rebuild in Boardman
- June 9, 2017 12:04 a.m.
New GetGo, Panera coming to Boardman
- February 21, 2018 midnight
Dog day care business could be coming to Boardman
- May 24, 2017 midnight
New plaza coming to Mahoning Avenue
- October 19, 2016 4:40 p.m.
Kutlick announces new construction in Boardman
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.