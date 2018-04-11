Ohio House speaker to convene GOP caucus
Associated Press
COLUMBUS
Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger planned to meet with members of his Republican caucus Tuesday evening for the first time since he made public that he has proactively retained a lawyer because federal investigators are looking into his activities.
Rosenberger, 36, a term-limited Republican from Clarksville, told the Dayton Daily News on Friday that he hired Columbus attorney David Axelrod, a former federal prosecutor, “as a precautionary measure.” He said the FBI has been asking questions but has not subpoenaed him or told him he’s under investigation.
“Quite frankly, I’ll be up front: I think politics is a pretty dirty place right now,” Rosenberger told the newspaper in an interview.
The FBI has declined to confirm or deny that Rosenberger is being investigated. An FBI inquiry would not necessarily result in charges.
