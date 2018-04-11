McDonald student taken into custody after principal finds weapon in high school locker

Staff report

McDONALD

A McDonald High School student was taken into custody Tuesday morning after a weapon was found in a locker. Authorities would not disclose the type of weapon that was found, but it was not a gun.

Schools Superintendent Kevin O’Connell said high school Principal Gary Carkido received information that caused him to check the student’s locker, where the weapon was found.

That led McDonald police to come to the school and take the student into custody.

O’Connell said there was no suggestion of a threat or threat of violence, just information about the weapon.

O’Connell, who is from McDonald but worked in the Maplewood School District the past eight years until becoming superintendent at McDonald this year, said he’s not aware of any similar situations occurring in the McDonald School District in recent years.

The district notified parents of the incident, but no changes were implemented to finish out the school day, and O’Connell said he does not anticipate any changes in the operation of the district’s two school buildings as a result of the incident.

The district does not check students with metal detectors, require clear backpacks or check students as they enter the schools.

The district does have a school resource officer in the high school every day, O’Connell said.