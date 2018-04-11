McDonald student taken into custody after principal finds weapon in high school locker
Staff report
McDONALD
A McDonald High School student was taken into custody Tuesday morning after a weapon was found in a locker. Authorities would not disclose the type of weapon that was found, but it was not a gun.
Schools Superintendent Kevin O’Connell said high school Principal Gary Carkido received information that caused him to check the student’s locker, where the weapon was found.
That led McDonald police to come to the school and take the student into custody.
O’Connell said there was no suggestion of a threat or threat of violence, just information about the weapon.
O’Connell, who is from McDonald but worked in the Maplewood School District the past eight years until becoming superintendent at McDonald this year, said he’s not aware of any similar situations occurring in the McDonald School District in recent years.
The district notified parents of the incident, but no changes were implemented to finish out the school day, and O’Connell said he does not anticipate any changes in the operation of the district’s two school buildings as a result of the incident.
The district does not check students with metal detectors, require clear backpacks or check students as they enter the schools.
The district does have a school resource officer in the high school every day, O’Connell said.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 10, 2018 9:55 p.m.
McDonld student in custody after weapon found
- April 10, 2018 2:46 p.m.
McDonald student in custody after weapon found in high school locker
- February 24, 2018 midnight
school threats
- February 23, 2018 4:57 p.m.
SCHOOL THREAT | McDonald schools report threat made by student
- April 11, 2018 1 a.m.
FLASH BRIEFING WEDNESDAY
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.