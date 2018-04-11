Wolf told officers he always feared the woman would overdose and die in his home.

Staff report

LIBERTY

A township man faces several drug charges after police said he used drugs with a woman at his Logangate Road house about 3 a.m. Tuesday, and the woman overdosed, according to a police report.

Herman Wolf, 73, called police and stated his friend overdosed.

Police found the woman in the bathroom with visible needle marks on her arms, shallow breathing and a light pulse. The officer asked Wolf to help pull her out of the bathroom, but Wolf said he was too tired to do so, the report said.

An officer administered Narcan to the woman, and she was transported to Northside Regional Medical Center by Liberty Fire Department, the report said.

Officers found remnants of a loose, white powdery substance on the table with chopping marks. According to a report, Wolf told police he and the woman were doing cocaine and she collapsed in his room, at which point he called 911 and threw away the syringe, the report said.

Officers recovered the syringe. They also found a burnt, bent spoon on a counter and cocaine on a bed post, the report said.

Wolf is charged with corrupting another with drugs, permitting drug abuse, tampering with evidence, possessing drug-abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. He had an arraignment hearing later Tuesday in Girard Municipal Court.