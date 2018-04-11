VINDY EXCLUSIVE | Youngstown schools CAO Olverson resigns post
VINDICATOR EXCLUSIVE
YOUNGSTOWN
Tyrone Olverson, Youngs-town City Schools chief academic officer, is following the lead of three Academic Distress Commission members and resigning from the district, effective Friday.
Olverson will take an interim superintendent position in Trotwood-Madison City Schools outside Dayton.
CEO Krish Mohip, who was put in place in Youngstown by House Bill 70, hired Olverson in August 2016 as CAO at an annual salary of $134,000. Olverson was a finalist for the CEO position for Youngstown schools and has been second-in-charge to Mohip.
Now, either Tim Filipovich, district chief of accountability and assessment, or Christine Sawicki, chief of teaching and learning, will serve as interim CAO and Mohip’s second-in-charge, according to district spokeswoman Denise Dick.
ADC members Barbara Brothers, Brian Benyo and Jennifer Roller resigned in early March.
Mohip was also seeking other jobs in three districts – in Minnesota, Colorado and North Dakota, but he eventually withdrew or another candidate was selected.
He is under contract in Youngstown until July 31, 2019.
Dick said Olverson is going to use the knowledge and experience he’s gained in the district in his new job to better help students in his new district.
