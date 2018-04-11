BUSINESS DIGEST

Racino reports increased slot revue

AUSTINTOWN

Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course reported slot-machine revenue of $11.4 million in March 2018, up from $10.1 million made in March 2017.

The Austintown racino had an average of 1,034 slot machines in March 2018 and 988 in March 2017, according to the Ohio Lottery Commission.

The state’s seven racinos reported total slot machine revenue of $96.5 million, up from $87.5 million made in March 2017.

The state’s four casinos reported March revenue of $81.7 million, which compares with $75.4 million reported last March.

New Goodwill center

CANFIELD

Goodwill Industries is celebrating 125 years in the Mahoning and Shenango valleys with the grand opening of its new donation center in Canfield. Located at 580 W. Main St., people can drop off donations 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 12 to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Excellence award for Honda dealership

CORTLAND

Apostolakis Honda in Cortland has earned the prestigious 2017 Council of Excellence award.

Apostolakis Honda has distinguished itself and its financing team as outstanding providers of financial services to its customers.

In 2017, only the top 15 percent of Honda dealerships were recognized by Honda Financial Services as Council of Excellence achievers, making this dealership truly exceptional.

Shares of American slide after updates

FORT WORTH, Texas

American Airlines shares are down after a first-quarter outlook that was mostly unchanged from January, indicating investors might have been looking for a more upbeat view. American said Tuesday a key measure of revenue per mile will rise between 3 percent and 4 percent over the first quarter of 2017. In January, American said the increase would be 2 percent to 4 percent.

Analysts say the forecast was expected because rivals including United Airlines had recently raised their revenue outlook.

American, the world’s biggest airline, also repeated it expects higher costs partly due to raises for pilots and flight attendants.

SAS to add to its Airbus fleet

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

Scandinavian Airlines says it is placing orders for an additional 50 Airbus A320neo aircraft to create a single-type fleet, a deal worth nearly $4 billion. SAS’s aim is to “further simplify” its existing fleet and says the planes have 15-20 percent lower jet-fuel consumption compared to the aircraft being phased out.

ASA chief executive Rickard Gustafson says the deal “gives us access to the market’s most efficient aircraft thereby enabling us to further improve our operational efficiency and to continue to reduce our climate-impacting emissions.”

Delivery is to start in spring 2019 and go through 2023.

SAS already has 17 such Airbus planes in service from a previous order for 30.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDEND CLOSE CHANGE

Alcoa Inc., .1254.223.60

Aqua America, .71 33.66-0.15

Avalon Holdings,2.2390.06

Chemical Bank, .2754.471.04Community Health Sys.4.00 -0.10

Cortland Bancorp, .2822.250.00

Farmers Nat., .1614.300.35

First Energy, 1.44 34.440.31

Fifth/Third, .5231.800.40

FirstMerit Corp.,--

First Niles Financial, .1210.750.00

FNB Corp., .4813.390.22

General Motors, 1.5239.101.26

General Electric, .9213.050.22

Huntington Bank, .28 14.860.24

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.520.04

JP Morgan Chase, 1.92112.462.06

Key Corp, .3419.620.43

LaFarge, .34--

Macy’s, 1.51 29.300.15

Parker Hannifin, 2.52 172.525.29

PNC, 2.20151.552.34

Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60154.921.50

Stoneridge 28.810.49

United Comm. Fin., .12 9.990.17

Selected prices from Tuesday’s 4 p.m. close.