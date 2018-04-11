Agenda Thursday

ABC Water and Storm Water District, 10 a.m., board of trustees, Boardman Township Government Center, 8299 Market St.

Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., caucus, township hearing room, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Liberty Township trustees, 1 p.m., Trumbull County engineer’s office, 650 N. River Road NW, Warren.

Mahoning County commissioners, staff meetings 10 a.m., county administration building, second floor, 21 W. Boardman St., Youngstown.

Trumbull Career and Technical Center, 6 p.m., adult committee, Suite 115, TCTC, 528 Educational Highway NW, Warren.

Trumbull Career and Technical Center, 6 p.m., finance committee, Room A 107, TCTC, 528 Educational Highway NW, Warren.

Warren Trumbull County Public Library, 5 p.m., board of trustees, conference room A, main library, 444 Mahoning Ave., Warren.

Western Reserve school board, 6 p.m., K-12 library, 13850 Akron-Canfield Road, Berlin Center.

