What’s that noise? Girard wants to find out

Staff report

GIRARD

City resident Dan Moadus said he has heard small, “deep and low” booms near his house on Maple Avenue, near Interstate 80, that cause the houses to shake.

He said it isn’t nearly as bad as a 4.0 earthquake that hit the city several years ago because of an injection well – which has since been shut down – but he and other residents are concerned that if the booming intensifies, it might cause home damage.

Moadus, a former city councilman, said he hears the boom usually once a month.

At a council meeting Monday night, Mayor James Melfi said he has received calls from a few concerned residents, and the police have been patrolling the area. He said one woman is keeping a record of the booms for him, and because he believes it may be construction or industrial work-related, he has begun talking to companies in the area.

“We should be able to get to the source soon,” Melfi said.

The city is asking anyone who is hears the noise or has a tip on the source to call police at 330-545-0211 or city hall at 330-545-3306.

Also at the meeting, the city approved an ordinance to enter into a contract with Butch and McCree Paving of Hillsville, Pa., for the East Liberty Street mill and fill paving project for a price not to exceed $324,036. Police Chief John Norman also announced the city’s new firetruck will arrive April 19.