Woman charged with breaking in to apartment and assaulting woman and child

Staff report

WARREN

A city woman is in the Trumbull County jail without eligibility to make bond after her arrest on charges she broke into an apartment last month and assaulted her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend and the girlfriend’s son.

A not-guilty plea was entered Monday in Warren Municipal Court for Quan’nita R. Pruitt, 19, of Jefferson Street Southwest and Southern Boulevard Northwest, to charges of aggravated burglary and resisting arrest.

The aggravated-burglary charge is from March 20, when a Trumbull County deputy sheriff working security at the Stonegate Apartments on Robert Avenue Northwest reported Pruitt’s ex-boyfriend, 22, reported getting into an argument with Pruitt outside of his sister’s apartment and he told her to leave.

Pruitt asked to go into the apartment, but the man refused, so she went to an outside window and broke it, he said.

She went inside the apartment and started fighting with his current girlfriend, he said. Two witnesses confirmed his story about Pruitt breaking the window and entering the apartment, police said.

A 19-year-old female told the deputy she heard her boyfriend arguing with Pruitt, then saw Pruitt break in through the window. Pruitt punched her in the eye while she was holding her son, she said. The punch knocked her to the ground, and Pruitt then started kicking her son, whose age was not given, in the head, the victim said.

Pruitt also broke the victim’s cellphone, she said.

The deputy observed a cut and redness on the victim’s face. The male also had a cut on his hand, but he wasn’t sure how he sustained the injury. Both of those victims and the small boy were taken to the hospital by ambulance for their injuries. The report didn’t say what injury the boy suffered.

Pruitt is charged with resisting arrest after trying to run from deputies when they attempted to arrest her at 4:50 p.m. Sunday at the Stonegate apartments.

Police said they were called because Pruitt was unwanted at the apartment complex. When deputies arrived, she started running but fell to the ground and was handcuffed.