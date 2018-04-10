Rabies clinic this Saturday
Staff report
The Mahoning County District Board of Health is having a rabies vaccination clinic for all dogs, cats, and ferrets more than 3 months of age from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Damascus Fire Department, 14860 South Pricetown Road (state Route 534).
The cost is $8 per shot – cash only – and no appointment is necessary. Pet owners must have their pets on a leash, in a cage, or carried inside a pillowcase. The clinic does not include a physical examination of the animal. The veterinary staff reserves the right not to vaccinate any animal that appears to be in poor health.
Costs are kept to a minimum through a sponsorship from the county health board and volunteer services provided by veterinarian Courtney O’Neill, Austintown Veterinary Clinic, and Damascus Ruritan Club.
