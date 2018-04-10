POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Canfield and Austintown:

CANFIELD

April 4

Arrest: Police on Herbert Road arrested Ranee (ok, not Renee) Fitzgerald, 19, of Westminster Avenue, Austintown, on a warrant from that city.

April 5

Drug paraphernalia: A traffic stop on West Main Street led to a charge of possessing drug paraphernalia against Brytny Connors, 18, of Hemlock Court, Austintown.

Citation: Kevin Silver, 20, of South Lakeview Avenue, Youngstown, received a citation charging him with driving 54 mph on a section of Fairground Boulevard with a 25-mph speed limit.

April 6

Arrest: Steven Shorter of Canfield Road, Youngstown, was taken into custody on Herbert Road. Shorter, 45, faced a driving-under-suspension charge.

April 7

Citation: Tucker Widlicka, 20, of Yates Road, Salem, was cited on East Main Street on a charge of driving 51 mph in a 35-mph zone.

AUSTINTOWN

April 4

Arrest: A traffic stop near Mahoning Avenue led to the arrest of Ashley M. Cooper, 24, of Arlene Avenue, Boardman. She was wanted on a Campbell Municipal Court warrant charging theft.

Theft/criminal damaging: Loose change was missing from a vehicle in the 5700 block of Baylor Avenue. Also, someone poured antifreeze in the gas tank.

Overdose: A woman was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a reported drug overdose in the 4300 block of Mahoning Avenue.

Theft: Andrea K. Adams, 25, of Vestal Road, Youngstown, was charged with purposely failing to self-scan about $735 worth of food, cellphone cases and other items at Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave.

Fraud: Unauthorized charges were placed on a credit card that belongs to a South Edgehill Avenue resident.

April 5

Arrest: Morgan A. Birbeck of Thompson Avenue, East Liverpool, surrendered on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in court on a charge of operating a vehicle impaired. Birbeck, 37, told police he was responsible for an accident several years ago, a report showed.

Possible theft: A wristwatch was reported lost or stolen from a building in the 4500 block of Falcon Drive.

Theft: Medication was taken from a home in the 4200 block of Woodmere Drive.

Criminal damaging: Someone in the 3700 block of Oakwood Drive placed sugar in a car’s gas tank.

Theft: Stolen credit cards were reportedly used at various locations that included Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 5600 Interstate Blvd.

April 6

Arrest: Officers were called to North Main Street to deal with an intoxicated man with an ax before charging James E. Cominsky, 47, of North Edgehill Avenue, Austintown, with disorderly conduct. Police took the ax and no one was injured.

Burglary: To a residence in the 100 block of Rosemont Avenue, from which baseball equipment was removed from a screened-in porch.

Theft: Donald B. Bevly, 59, faced charges of theft and obstructing official business after $58 worth of goods was stolen from Walmart. Bevly, of Porter Avenue, Campbell, also led officers on a brief foot chase before being apprehended near Wilcox Avenue, a report stated.

Theft: Tiffany M. Rabquer, 28, of North Middle Street, Columbiana, was charged with stealing $978 worth of merchandise, including clothing, from Walmart.

April 7

Arrest: Police responded to a report of someone going door to door near North Navarre Avenue before taking Roger E. Sigler Jr., 29, into custody. The Attica, Ohio, man was wanted on a warrant from Mansfield Municipal Court.

Burglary: Took place in the 200 block of North Edgehill Avenue. Stolen were a safe and a gun.

Criminal damaging: A vehicle in the 200 block of Carnegie Avenue was found with two slashed tires.

Domestic violence: Brian C. Ward, 34, of Nottingham Avenue, Austintown, was charged after his girlfriend alleged Ward had tried to bite her right hand and forehead and slammed the accuser on a bed, then threw her to the floor and choked her during an argument apparently related to money the victim alleged he had stolen from her the day before.

April 8

Assault: A Compass West Drive resident reported having been assaulted, though the report contained no details.

Theft: Two stolen credit cards were reportedly used at Big Lots, 4341 Kirk Road.

Theft: Michelle A. Zandarski, 30, of Mahoning Avenue, Austintown, was charged with intentionally failing to self-scan $286 worth of items at Walmart. Also, authorities charged Shawn P. Tusinak, 37, of Norquest Boulevard, Austintown, with obstructing official business and resisting arrest after alleging he charged at an officer, interfered with the theft investigation and twice refused to comply with police.