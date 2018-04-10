OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

The special counsel’s Russia investigation is not only a political witch hunt but “an attack on our country,” President Donald Trump complained Monday. “We’ll see,” he said, when asked if he might fire counsel Robert Mueller.

The Republican governors of three southwestern border states Monday committed 1,600 National Guard members to the U.S.-Mexico border, giving Trump many of the troops he requested to fight what he’s called a crisis of migrant crossings and crime. Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas all made new pledges that add up to almost half of the up to 4,000 troops Trump requested. The only holdout border state was California.

The attorney for a porn actress who says she had an affair with President Donald Trump plans to release a composite sketch today of the person he says threatened Stormy Daniels to stay quiet – and says there will be a reward for help with identification.

Source: Associated Press