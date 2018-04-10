Lawsuit deal aimed at helping Flint kids exposed to lead

Associated Press

FLINT, MICH.

A deal was announced Monday to get more health screenings and education services to thousands of children who were exposed to lead in Flint’s drinking water.

Families will be encouraged to get kids signed up on a registry, which will lead to tests and screenings to determine any unique education needs. The agreement partly settles a federal lawsuit against the state of Michigan, the Flint school district and a regional education agency.

Participation will be voluntary, but more than 25,000 people could be eligible.

The state will provide $4.1 million to get the program started by fall, although the money still must be approved by Michigan lawmakers.