Agenda Wednesday
Crestview school board, 5 p.m., performing arts center, 44100 Crestview Road, Columbiana.
Eagle Joint Fire District, 7 p.m., board meeting, fire station, 33 W. Liberty St., Hubbard.
Lisbon school board, 5 p.m., board room, 317 N. Market St.
Mahoning County commissioners, 6 p.m., Springfield Township administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.
Lordstown Board of Public Affairs, 4 p.m., special meeting to discuss water rates, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road.
Mathews school board, 6 p.m., special meeting, board offices, 4097 Cadwallader Sonk Road, Cortland.
Poland Township trustees, 6 p.m., government center, 3339 Dobbins Road.
Springfield Township trustees, 7 p.m., administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.
Springfield Township Board meeting, 6 p.m., administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.
Struthers City Council, 6:15 p.m., caucus, followed by 7 p.m. meeting, Room 10, city hall, 6 Elm St.
Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 11 a.m., NAMI Mahoning Valley Steering Committee, Valley Counseling Services, 150 E. Market St., Warren.
Warren City Council, 5:15 caucus followed by meeting at 6 p.m., Municipal Justice Building, 141 South St. SE, Warren.
Western Reserve Joint Fire District, 7:30 p.m., board of trustees, fire station No. 92, 7619 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, Poland.
