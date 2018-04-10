Mother receives treatment after bond violation

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Judge Anthony M. D’Apolito said he would normally leave someone who violated the conditions of her bond in jail, but Elizabeth Hall’s case is different because there are children involved.

Hall, 29, of Campbell, was before the judge Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after she tested positive for cocaine and heroin while out on bond in her child-endangering case.

Hall pleaded guilty to one count of child endangering, and prosecutors agreed to recommend probation if she testifies truthfully against her co-defendant, Benjamin Chaibi, 31, of Campbell.

Judge D’Apolito reinstated the bond so Hall could attend an in-patient treatment program at the Community Corrections Association on Market Street. CCA provides rehabilitation programs for misdemeanor and felony offenders.

Hall told the court she hopes to beat her addiction, and she wants to change her life.

Her children are in the custody of Mahoning County Children Services, and she is working to regain custody.

While the plea agreement included a recommendation of probation, Judge D’Apolito suggested he may not be so forgiving if Hall violates her bond again.

“You’re showing me that you value your addiction over [your children],” he said. “If [your children] don’t motivate you, me locking you up probably won’t either, but it’s all I have left.”

Hall’s sentencing is on hold until Chaibi’s case is resolved.