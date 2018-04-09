'Modern Family' actor Ed O'Neill makes commercial for governor hopeful Schiavoni
Youngstown native and Hollywood standout Ed O'Neill is featured in a commercial today supporting Joe Schiavoni for Ohio governor.
The commercial was filmed at O'Neill's home in California and was posted today on Schiavoni's website.
Schiavoni, a Boardman resident, is in his last year as state senator for the area.
He is an underdog in the Democratic primary election that takes place May 8.
The core of the "Modern Family" star's pitch is:
"I was born and raised in Youngstown and I think Joe Schiavoni will represent all the people of Ohio. He'll fight for the families, he'll fight for better jobs and a better future like he's been doing for years."
He closes the 30-second spot with:
"So I'm not telling you how to vote. But I am going to ask you to consider Joe for governor because I don't think you'll be disappointed."
