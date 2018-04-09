Man faces charge of inducing panic

By Justin Wier | April 9, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A man faces a charge of inducing panic after customers at V2 Wine Bar Trattoria in downtown Youngstown reported seeing a man with a gun outside the restaurant Sunday evening.

Essique Williams, 21, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on the charge.

Police said officers approached Williams and asked him to drop the gun. After he complied, police learned the weapon was a BB gun.

Williams was released from the jail later Sunday night.

