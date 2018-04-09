Kucinich makes stop in Brookfield
Staff report
BROOKFIELD
Democratic Ohio gubernatorial candidate Dennis Kucinich made a 15-minute campaign stop Sunday in Brookfield Township to meet with a group that opposes the drilling of fracking wastewater injection wells in their community.
The Vindicator’s broadcast partner 21 WFMJ-TV reported that Kucinich told the crowd he would order the Ohio State Highway Patrol to stop wastewater from coming into the state and tell the state Department of Natural Resources to stop issuing permits for the wells if elected governor.
Kucinich expressed concerns about earthquakes and said communities across Ohio should not be turned into toxic-waste dumps, the TV station reported.
