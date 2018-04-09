City man faces drug, gun charges

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A man pulled over after he allegedly failed to obey a stop sign Saturday evening on Hillman Street now faces drug and gun charges.

Darius Hargrove, 24, of Youngstown was driving under suspension and a search of his car turned up a .45-caliber handgun under the driver’s seat, according to a report.

Hargrove told police he did not know about the gun and it must belong to his wife.

Officers also reported finding six Tramadol pills in his pocket and a suspected marijuana cigar in the driver’s side door.

Hargrove faces charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of drugs and possession of marijuana in addition to traffic citations.