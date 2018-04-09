City man faces drug, gun charges
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
A man pulled over after he allegedly failed to obey a stop sign Saturday evening on Hillman Street now faces drug and gun charges.
Darius Hargrove, 24, of Youngstown was driving under suspension and a search of his car turned up a .45-caliber handgun under the driver’s seat, according to a report.
Hargrove told police he did not know about the gun and it must belong to his wife.
Officers also reported finding six Tramadol pills in his pocket and a suspected marijuana cigar in the driver’s side door.
Hargrove faces charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of drugs and possession of marijuana in addition to traffic citations.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 6, 2017 9:29 a.m.
18-year-old faces charges after traffic stop yields gun, suspected drugs
- April 17, 2017 11:16 a.m.
Man faces charges after drug found at traffic stop
- March 3, 2018 midnight
Girl charged after post
- March 2, 2018 10:29 a.m.
Youngstown traffic stop yields arrest of Hubbard man
- February 22, 2017 10:22 a.m.
Man faces charge after gun, marijuana found after traffic stop
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.