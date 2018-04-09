Agenda Tuesday

Columbiana County Educational Service Center, 4:30 p.m., 38720 Saltwell Road, Lisbon.

Columbiana school board, 6 p.m., high school media center, 700 Columbiana-Waterford Road, Columbiana.

Craig Beach Village Council, 7 p.m., municipal building, 2538 Grandview Road.

Ellsworth Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., fire hall, 6036 S. Salem-Warren Road.

Lowellville school board, 5 p.m., athletic committee, conference room, 52 Rocket Place.

McDonald Local Schools, 3 p.m., finance committee, high school library, 600 Iowa Ave.

Southington Local school board, 5:30 p.m., safety meeting, followed by 6 p.m. regular meeting, school library, 2482 state Route 534.

Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 1:30 p.m., suicide prevention coalition, board conference room, 4076 Youngstown Road SE, Warren.

Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 4:30 p.m., budget and finance committee, board conference room, 4076 Youngstown Road SE, Warren.

Trumbull County Planning Commission, 9 a.m., commission conference room, second floor, 185 E. Market St. NE, Warren.

Warren City Council, 5 p.m., health and welfare committee, council caucus room, municipal justice meeting, 141 South St. SE.

