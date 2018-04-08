MILESTONES

HONORS

Officer of the year

The Ohio State Penitentiary on Coitsville-Hubbard Road on Youngstown’s East Side has named Officer Tarik Rahim as Corrections Officer of the Year.

Rahim will now represent the prison May 4 for the statewide Ronald C. Marshall Correction Officer of the Year Award.

Rahim has worked for the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction since 1994 and was one of the original group of corrections officers when the OSP opened in 1997.

Rahim has belonged to the prison’s Special Response Team since 1998 and is also certified as a firearms instructor and use- of-force instructor.

There are 447 maximum-security inmates at the prison, and there are 327 corrections officers and staff.

