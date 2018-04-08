LIMELIGHTS, CAREER PATHS

HOSPITALITY

Hampton by Hilton, Hilton’s global mid-price brand of more than 2,200 hotels, has recognized Hampton Inn Youngstown at 880 N. Canfield-Niles Road with a Circle of Excellence award.

The award signifies the hotel as one of the top-performing properties within the brand that is given to the top 10 percent brand performing hotels.

It is presented to hotels that have excelled in service and growing customer loyalty.