LIMELIGHTS, CAREER PATHS
HOSPITALITY
Hampton by Hilton, Hilton’s global mid-price brand of more than 2,200 hotels, has recognized Hampton Inn Youngstown at 880 N. Canfield-Niles Road with a Circle of Excellence award.
The award signifies the hotel as one of the top-performing properties within the brand that is given to the top 10 percent brand performing hotels.
It is presented to hotels that have excelled in service and growing customer loyalty.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 18, 2017 midnight
LIMELIGHTS, CAREER PATHS
- August 21, 2016 midnight
LIMELIGHTS, CAREER PATHS
- September 4, 2016 midnight
LIMELIGHTS, CAREER PATHS
- January 29, 2017 midnight
LIMELIGHTS, CAREER PATHS
- February 11, 2018 midnight
LIMELIGHTS, CAREER PATHS
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.