BUSINESS DIGEST

Incubator session

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Business Incubator will have a free Diversity & Inclusion Technology information session from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the incubator, 241 W. Federal St.

The information session is open to any tech-based company and any minority or disadvantaged student looking for internship opportunities.

The Diversity & Inclusion Technology Internship Program is led and funded by the Ohio Third Frontier and the Ohio Development Services Agency. Register at eventbrite.com.

Networking event

YOUNGSTOWN

The 2018 Mahoning Valley Matchmaker event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 11 at Youngstown State University’s Williamson College of Business at 221 N. Hazel St.

The business procurement event will provide guests with a networking opportunity and education.

Small-business owners interested in new customers, company decision makers and sales consultants should attend the event.

Register at eventbrite.com.

For information email: vdavanzo@youngstownohio.gov.

EMS awards

VIENNA

In celebration of National Emergency Medical Service week, Steward Health Care System will host its First National “EMS Stewards of the Community” awards ceremony on May 24 at Squaw Creek Country Club, 761 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE.

Steward, which operates Sharon Regional Medical Center, Trumbull Regional Medical Center, Northside Regional Medical Center and Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital, will recognize several emergency medical services providers for going “above and beyond” in their interactions with patients at each of Steward’s community hospitals.

To nominate an EMS provider for an “EMS Stewards of the Community” award, visit info.steward.org/emsaward2018-OHPA.html. Nominations must be received by April 27.

Women businesses

BOARDMAN

Trendy Trousseau and 850 Blues will have Passport to Women Businesses event from 4 to 8 p.m. April 18 at both locations: Trendy at 7371 California Ave.; and 850 Blues at 362 Boardman-Poland Road.

The event will showcase the women-owned businesses and new spring styles. Both locations will have special discounts and a basket drawing.

Serenity Saturday

BOARDMAN

Salt Sensations, a Himalayan salt-therapy spa and wellness center at 1449 Boardman-Canfield Road #220, is starting a Serenity Saturday Series that will feature many special workshops and classes with Jennifer Schwartz-Flack, a psychic medium and licensed therapist, also known as Serenity Jenny.

The first session of the series will take place Friday and Saturday.

For information, or to book your salt-therapy session, call 330-953-2405, or visit www.SaltSensationsUSA.com.

CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion

WOONSOCKET, R.I.

CVS Health is now planning to treat kidney failure patients as the drugstore operator branches deeper into monitoring and providing care. The company said Wednesday it will offer home dialysis for patients through its Coram business and it is working with another company to develop a new device for that. A spokeswoman declined to name the company or say how much CVS is spending on the venture.

