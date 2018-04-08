COURTS

columbiana county

new cases

Dynamic Structures Inc. v. Del-Sha Construction LLC, money.

dissolutions asked

Ann Inge, of 1029 Bradshaw Ave., East Liverpool, and Charles Inge, of 2 Midland Heights, Midland, Pa.

Shannon Willaman, of 47266 Chippewa Trail, Negley, and Donald Willaman, of 1849 Salt Springs Road, Warren.

Cahty Lalley, of 5064 state Route 170, East Palestine, and James Lalley, of 1529 Columbiana-Lisbon Road, Columbiana.

Candy Lauer, 254 E. High St., East Palestine, and Jason Lauer, of 9061 Mansfield Road, Negley.

Jenelle Adams, of 7410 West Blvd., Boardman, and Jeffrey Adams, of 617 E. Chestnut St., Lisbon.

dissolutions granted

Beth Scragg and James Scragg.

Catherine Dyer and Robert Dyer.

Kirsten Eberhardt and Michael Eberhardt.

Heidi Dailey and John Dailey.

Amy Lane and Tobin Lane.

Brenda Foor and Robert Foor.

divorces asked

Sally Westfall, of 9710 Rochester Road, Minerva v. Cecil Westfall, of 9827 Rochester Road, Minerva.

Peter Mochtyak, 41995 Kelly Park Road, Leetonia v. Jami Mochtyak, 3267 Pinewood Drive, New Waterford.

Kimberly Villegas, of 811 Chester St., East Liverpool v. Martinez, of 2363 Saranac Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa.

divorces granted

Brittany Spalding v. Dustin Spalding.

Deborah Detwiler v. David Detwiler.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

Cortland Savings and Banking Co. v. Arthur N. Einzig et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Joseph L. Maughan Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Hillcrest Associates LLC v. Leroy D. Hart et al, foreclosure.

Cit Bank NA v. Sylvia Jackson et al, foreclosure.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Scott English, default.

Barclays Bank Delaware v. Harry G. Killin, default.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Thomas A. Hildreth, default.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Stephen J. Moser Sr. et al, dismissed.

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA v. Rodney Davis et al, dismissed.

William W. Suit et al v. Terry S. Hites et al, dismissed.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Chris L. Heslop et al, dismissed.

PNC Bank NA v. Robert H. Sturdevant et al, dismissed.

Ricky J. Bragg v. Board of Trumbull County Commissioners et al, dismissed.

Stephen D. Denunzio v. Thomas M. Ellsworth Jr. et al, dismissed.

Leigh Joshua Enterprises Inc. v. V.C. Perni, dismissed.

Geico Casualty Co. v. John Shiekh, dismissed.

Midland Funding LLC v. Patricia Khlem, dismissed.

Jamie S. Riley et al v. Rodd E. Meyer et al, dismissed.

Joseph Vance v. Concept2 CTS Inc. et al, dismissed.

Warren Ohio Hospital Co. LLC v. Richard Bullock et al, dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Willard Robinson et al, dismissed.

State v. Michael S. Reddinger, sentenced.

State v. Cory Williams, sentenced.

State v. Robert Johnson, sentenced.

State v. Anthony Sabatini, sentenced.

State v. Ricky A. Mohn, sentenced.

State v. James L. Earnest, sentenced.

State v. Christopher M. Mullenax II, sentenced.

State v. Austin T. Burke, sentenced.

State v. Austin T. Burke, sentenced.

State v. Marvin L. Tiggett Jr., sentenced.

State v. Brandon L. Binion, sentenced.

State v. James Locke, sentenced.

State v. Brandon Binion, sentenced.

Jeanette Garr v. Columbia Polymers Inc. et al, settled.

Jeffery L. Villanueva v. Farmers Insurance et al, settled.

Beneficial Ohio Inc. v. James O. Rigsby et al, dismissed.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Bruce A. Bille et al, dismissed.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Charles W. Cressman, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Joan M. Philo et al, dismissed.

First Guaranty Mortgage Corp. v. James L. Beckwith Sr. et al, dismissed.

Ohio Edison Co. v. Time Warner Cable Inc. et al, dismissed.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Victoria Cicero et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Sharon K. Kilpatrick et al, dismissed.

Dissolutions granted

Lisa J. Parish and Michael J. Parish.

Brooke A. Walker and Randy A. Walker.

Divorces granted

Regina R. Miller v. Alfred J. Miller.

Kristine Fidram v. Patrick A. Fidram.

Diana L. Lucik v. John Lucik.

Shirley Allen v. Reginald Allen.

William B. Tarbet v. Rebecca R. Tarbet.

MAHONING COUNTY

Marriage licenses

James A. Fox Jr., 26, of 587 Cross St., Columbiana, and Jennifer K. Saunders, 26, of 160 Glenview Road, Canfield.

Tyshawn M. Rutledge, 19, of 3005 Rush Blvd., Youngstown, and Aluelle S. Harris, 18, of 916 Miami St., Youngstown.

David A. Hackworth, 50, of 262 E. Lucius Ave., Youngstown, and Tami N. Brown, 47, of same.

Randall S. Snyder Jr., 26, of 3110 Flo Lor Drive, Apt. 11, Youngstown, and Kayla N. Vega, 27, of 3939 Valacamp Ave. SE, Warren.

Joseph A. Fagnano, 30, of 3161/2 Idlewood Road, Youngstown, and Amanda R. Bobonick, 30, of same.

Daniel C. Marino Jr., 39, of 5415 Revere Run, Canfield, and Brittany L. Glantz, 27, of same.

Donnely Ford, 57, of 546 Palmer Ave., Youngstown, and Tamara J. Bratton, 46, of same.

David G. Richardson, 63, of 315 Hilton Ave., Youngstown, and Colleen J. Oldaker, 50, of same.

Wiliamlee M. Boylen, 26, of 3336 Ambert Ave., Youngstown, and McKenzie A. Recktor, 21, of same.

Karl A. Orfin, 57, of 10831 Blott Road, North Jackson, and Florine J. Cossentino, 66, of same.

Divorces asked

Laird Bruner, 3910 4th St., Struthers, v. Crissy Bruner, 110 Hilton Ave., Youngstown.

Vincent S. Telfair, 155 Wirt Blvd., Youngstown, v. Roberta A. Telfair, 465 N. Hazelwood Ave., Youngstown.

Christopher N. Costas, 87 Mayflower Drive, Boardman v. Lauren A. Costas, of same.

Thomas W. Walker Jr., of 6402 St. Andrews Drive Apt. 6, Canfield, v. Mary Jane Walker, of 3760 Fawn Drive, Canfield.

Stacey L. Moore, 1579 Bancroft Trail, Poland, v. Thomas R. Moore, of 7361 Oregon Trail, Boardman.

Dissolutions asked

Cherelle L. Whitfield, 6033 Applecrest Court 21, Boardman, and Timothy K. Whitfield, 231 Potomac Ave., Youngstown.

John A. Olson, 614 Matawan Drive, Campbell, and Jamie A. Olson, 6469 Diana Drive Apt. 2, Poland.

Jeremy J. Noel, 9191 N. Lima Road Apt. 58B, Poland, and Ashleigh R. Noel, 6578 North Carolina Place, Poland.

Jamie L. Gemmel, 3637 Kirk Road, Austintown, and Curtis D. Gemmel, 14955 W. Akron-Canfield Road, Berlin Center.

Katherine Rudzik, 455 S. Main St., Poland, and Trenton G. Daily, 303 N. Main St., Poland.

Julianne Naples-Pontuti, 512 Wilkinson Ave., Youngstown, and Gary R. Pontuti, 5182 Sampson Drive, Liberty.

New complaints

Tenisha Thomas v. Toula’s Bridal Inc. et al, other torts.

Tyler-Nicole Pannell v. Julio Miranda et al, other torts.

Casey Pantalone v. Liberty Mutual Group et al, personal injury.

Midland Funding LLC v. Carmen Tanferno, money.

Martin Desmond v. Paul Gains et al, jury demand.

US Bank National Association v. James Bryant Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Unknown Heirs of Kimberly A. Wofton et al, foreclosure.

Progressive Specialty Insurance Co. v. Sherry J. Bush, money.

Pamela S. Burcsak v. Turning Point Residential Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Darrell Claypoole v. Tic Toc Food Mart of Ohio Inc. et al, complaint.

Extreme Machine and Fabricating Inc. v. McKinley Industries LLC et al, other torts.

Donna Demes v. Edna Obenauf et al, other civil.

Joanna S. Farrell v. Jane Baugh et al, other torts.

Union Home Mortgage Corp. v. Marna V. Trickett et al, foreclosure.

Jack Himes et al v. Zachary C. Connell, jury demand.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Kenneth A. Dull et al, foreclosure.

John A. Erimias v. CCA of Tennessee LLC et al, workers’ compensation.

City of Youngstown Ohio v. Kendall R. Taylor, money.

City of Youngstown Ohio v. Dewayne D. Thompson, money.

City of Youngstown Ohio v. Daniel M. Cunningham, money.

PHH Mortgage Corp. v. Unknown Heirs of Lois J. Capella et al, foreclosure.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Co. v. Narciso Torres-Torres et al, money.

Miroslaw Kukielka v. Edwin H. Yeo III et al, complaint.

The Money Source Inc. v. Lawrence E. Sanders et al, foreclosure.

Citizens Bank NA v. Anthony M. Allegretto et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Michael R. Courtney et al, foreclosure.

Michelle Martin v. The Home Depot Inc. et al, notice of appeal.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA v. William J. Stouffer, money.

Tracey Davis v. Mercy Health et al, notice of appeal.

Christine L. Coblentz v. Laura E. Mauer et al, personal injury.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA v. Patricia J. Hoban, money.

US Bank Trust NA v. John Schmidt et al, foreclosure.

Warrior Imports Inc. v. Todd A. Starr et al, complaint.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Patricia A. Mazei et al, foreclosure.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Erin B. McCall et al, foreclosure.

The Bank of New York Mellon v. Daniel L. Allen et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Patricia L. Stewart et al, money.

Randy C. Hatala et al v. Cassie L. Stroup et al, personal injuries.

Nancy Beavers v. Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, notice of appeal.

Dale P. Peck Sr. v. Sarah Morrison et al, notice of appeal.

Dale P. Peck Sr. v. Sarah Morrison et al, notice of appeal.

Dale P. Peck Sr. v. Sarah Morrison et al, notice of appeal.

Dale P. Peck Sr. v. Sarah Morrison et al, notice of appeal.

Dale P. Peck Sr. v. Sarah Morrison et al, notice of appeal.

Luis A. Laviena v. Sarah Morrison et al, workers’ compensation.

David A. Roman v. Sarah Morrison et al, workers’ compensation.

State v. David Black, sentenced.

State v. Ryan Wallace, counts 2, 3, and 5 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Beau Jeffries, sentenced.

State v. Kalyn Sly, dismissed.

State v. Fredrick Brown, sentenced.

State v. Raymond Jones, counts 2 and 3 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Kimani Johnson, pleads guilty.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Dwayne Townsend et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution of proceeds.

Edward Duncan et al v. William G. Owens, dismissed.

David S. Kilgore v. Mercy Health Youngstown LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Andre Ward v. Star Extruded Shapes Inc. et al, dismissed.

Virginia A. Johnston v. Youngstown Ohio Hospital Co. LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Glen W. Parker v. Accessible Home Services Inc. et al, dismissed.

Evette Drummond v. Daryle Martin et al, settled.

Christine Simmons v. Erie Insurance Co. et al, settled.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Kenneth L. Hunt et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution.

Jillian Miller v. Vincent R. Chirchiglia et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. S and S Business Ventures LLC et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Andrea Cicoretti et al, order of magistrate.

Midland Funding LLC v. John Tsikouris, order to distribute.

Ohio Edison Co. v. Christina J. Lanier et al, default judgment.

First National Bank of Pennsylvania v. Michael Betsa et al, dismissed.

Holly Copanic v. Richard Black et al, order of magistrate.

Erika A. Weigand et al v. Destiney M. Smith et al, order of magistrate.

Linda R. Brown v. Youngstown City SChools et al, order of magistrate.

John Holecko v. Mahoning County et al, order of magistrate.

Frances Gray v. Karisma Johnson, dismissed.

Frances Gray v. Aaron Clinkscale, dismissed.

Frances Gray v. Larese Allen, dismissed.

State v. Amontae D. Traylor, judgment entered.

State v. Clemale Bills, counts 1, 3, 4 and 5 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Keith Crockett, count 1 dismissed; pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Norman Weimer Jr., sentenced.

State v. Craig Cole, dismissed.

State v. Darnell Cross, pleads guilty.

State v. Matthew K. Blair, judgment entered.

State v. David Cochrane, pleads guilty.

State v. Frederick Allen Jr., dismissed.

Thomasina Avanathey v. Preston Auto Co. Inc., order of magistrate.

Carouthers Management and Consulting LLC v. Avaran Management Group LLC et al, decision of magistrate.

US Bank National Assoc. v. Kenneth Zitello et al, property withdrawn from sale.

Fortunato Hernandez et al v. Aida Reynolds et al, order of magistrate.

Debra A. Skica et al v. Daniel D. Nelson-Harnevious, dismissed.

June A. Rider v. Canfield Properties LLC, settled.

Dina Sunderlin v. WP Realty Inc. et al, dismissed.

Lanny D. Broadwater et al v. Penske Transportation Management LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Brent Beshara v. 224 Properties Inc., order of magistrate.

US Bank National Assoc. v. Lawrence L. Davis III, order of magistrate.

Robert Wimer v. Fireline Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

State of Ohio Department of Job and Family Services v. Peter T. Betras, judgment for plaintiff.

Yashphalt Seal Coating LLC v. Thomas Giura et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Katina S. Lafleme et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Elizabeth A. Jasnoch et al, order of magistrate. MTGLQ Investors LP v. Michael P. Shives et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Discover Bank v. Randall J. Gasper, default judgment.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Hamza Abdelqader et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

New Life Masonry Inc. v. Dustin May et al, order of magistrate.

Donald Komara v. Ford Motor Co., order of magistrate.

First Choice Community Credit Union Inc. v. James M. Klieves et al, order of magistrate.