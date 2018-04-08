Youngstown schools plan spring performances

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Students at Chaney and East high schools will give free performances to celebrate the arts this month.

The Chaney Visual and Performing Arts event will be Thursday, and the East VPA event will take place April 19, each in the respective school’s auditorium.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 6 p.m. for both events. Admission is free.

Students will perform dance, drama and musical pieces.

Each VPA performance will be unique in presentation, cast and pieces, with a sprinkling of shared performances of East and Chaney students attending the 11th- and 12th-grade VPA tracks housed at Choffin Career and Technical Center.

Students also will give a preview of the upcoming VPA musical, “Little Shop of Horrors.”

There also will be a tribute for Javier Colon, a student who was killed in a traffic accident in February.

The YCSD Unity Project, a districtwide art exhibit for students grades kindergarten through 12th grade, will be the backdrop for the performances, and pieces will also be featured in the lobby and cafeteria areas at the Chaney and East auditoriums.

For information on the performing arts shows or the upcoming events, contact Tracy Schuler Vivo, VPA coordinator at 330-744-8830 or Tracy.Schuler-Vivo@youngstown.k12.oh.us.