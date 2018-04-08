Blood Drives
Blood Drives
MONDAY
Allegheny Wesleyan College, 2161 Woodsdale Road, Salem, 2 to 7 p.m.
Newton Falls United Methodist Church, 336 Ridge Road, 1 to 7 p.m.
TUESDAY
First Church of Christ, 20 W. Martin St., East Palestine, 1 to 6 p.m.
Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Road, 1 to 6 p.m.
Church Hill United Methodist Church, 189 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, Liberty, 2 to 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Bristol High School, 1845 Greenville Road, Bristolville, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
SATURDAY
Cortland Masonic Lodge, 3263 Everett Hull Road, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Niles Senior Center, 14 E. State St., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Trumbull Regional Medical Center, 1350 E. Market St., Warren, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
