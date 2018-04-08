Agenda Monday
Austintown Township trustees, 6 p.m., township hall, 82 Ohltown Road.
Boardman Township trustees, 5:30 p.m., township government center, 8299 Market St.
Girard City Council, 7 p.m., municipal building, 100 W. Main St.
Lordstown Village Council, 1 p.m., finance committee, council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.
Lordstown Village Council, 1:30 p.m., utility committee, caucus room, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.
Lordstown Village Council, 5:30 p.m., Streets, Sidewalks Committee, caucus room, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.
Lordstown Village Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., council chambers, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road.
Lowellville school board, 6 p.m., special board meeting, library media center room, 52 Rocket Place.
Salem City Planning Commission, 4:40 p.m., council chambers, city hall, 231 S. Broadway Ave.
Trumbull County Educational Service Center, 4 p.m., governing board, conference room A, TCESC, 6000 Youngstown-Warren Road, Niles.
