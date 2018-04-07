Trumbull County shows decline in overdoses
Staff report
WARREN
New overdose numbers from the Trumbull County Combined Health District continue to show a decline in overdoses – both survived and not survived – early this year.
There were 22 overdoses in March, the lowest number recorded by the health district since it started keeping track in January 2017.
For the first three months of 2018, there have been 112 overdoses – both survived and not survived. That is well below the 307 reported the first three months of 2017.
March 2017 was an especially high number – 189. September 2017 was the other high month with 215.
April Caraway, executive director of the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, said she believes the types of drugs being used is a more significant cause of overdoses than warm or cold weather.
Overdose death statistics for the first three months of this year are not available, but the county coroner’s office says the number of overdose deaths the first quarter of this year appears to be lower than in other quarters.
