oddly enough

Portrait of mystery court justice identified

BOSTON

The case of the unidentified Massachusetts high court justice has been solved.

Nearly two months after the Supreme Judicial Court appealed to the public for help identifying the man whose portrait hangs outside the chief justice’s chambers, he has a name: Lemuel Shaw, who served as chief justice from 1830 until 1860.

The court received more than 40 “informed guesses” on the identity of the mystery man, but Assistant Chief Court Officer Keith Downer’s nifty detective work was what cracked the case.

Among other things, Downer performed bright yellow and white light tests that revealed the loop script initials “LS” on the wood panel attached to the canvas, court officials say.

“The remarkable level of interest among members of the public and over 40 submissions received is an example of civic engagement at its best,” Chief Justice Ralph Gants said in a statement.

Court officials said they believe the portrait was painted sometime before or around the time Shaw was appointed to the high court in 1830. While they say they can’t be 100 percent sure they’ve solved the high court mystery, they’re confident Shaw’s the man.

Shaw, who was the father-in-law of “Moby Dick” author Herman Melville, also served in the Massachusetts state Senate and House of Representatives and as a member of the Constitutional Convention of 1820.

Nudist campground searching for a lifeguard

FOSTER, R.I.

A Rhode Island nudist campground is looking for a lifeguard, and the uniform is cheap: nothing.

The Providence Journal reported that Dyer Woods Nudist Campgrounds’ help wanted notice for a lifeguard this summer says qualified candidates must have “excellent communication skills” and the ability to “work as part of a team.”

Campground president Jim Johnson said the lifeguard can wear a swimsuit, but it’s not necessary.

The campground offers swimming, hiking, volleyball and a sauna for people who aren’t afraid to bare it all. Johnson said there’s “really no difference” between the Dyer Woods camp in Foster and a regular campground.

Associated Press