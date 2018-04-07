NEWSMAKERS

Stallone surprises fans with visit to iconic Rocky statue

PHILADELPHIA

Hey, it’s Rocky. And Rocky?

Sylvester Stallone had passers-by doing double takes and chanting “Rocky! Rocky!” on Friday as he made a surprise visit to the statue of his iconic Rocky Balboa character in Philadelphia.

The 71-year-old Stallone has played the underdog boxing champ in seven “Rocky” films since 1976 and is currently in the City of Brotherly Love making the sequel to the 2015 hit “Creed.”

Stallone took a break from shooting to join Mayor Jim Kenney at the statue, next to the Philadelphia Art Museum steps he famously climbed in the first “Rocky” film.

They rededicated a plaque that had been lost for 12 years, and Kenney presented him with a personalized jersey from the Super Bowl champion Eagles.

Stallone commissioned the statue for “Rocky III” in 1980.

Schwarzenegger out of hospital after heart procedure

LOS ANGELES

Arnold Schwarzenegger left a Los Angeles hospital Friday after a heart procedure, his spokesman said.

The spokesman, Daniel Ketchell, said in an email that the 70-year-old “Terminator” actor and former California governor is “home and doing incredibly well.”

Schwarzenegger underwent a scheduled procedure March 29. A pulmonic valve originally installed in 1997 for a congenital heart defect had to be replaced. He’s been tweeting from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for several days, including this one Monday:

“It’s true: I’m back! I went to sleep expecting to wake up with a small incision and woke up with a big one – but guess what? I woke up, and that’s something to be thankful for.”

Cosby retrial jury won’t hear why ex-DA dropped case in 2005

NORRISTOWN, Pa.

Jurors in Bill Cosby’s sex-assault retrial won’t hear why the case was initially dropped four weeks after his accuser came forward in 2005.

Judge Steven O’Neill sided with prosecutors Friday in ruling that ex-District Attorney Bruce Castor’s opinions are irrelevant.

O’Neill also barred mention of a 2015 election that Castor lost to current DA Kevin Steele, whose ads criticized him for not charging Cosby.

Opening statements in Cosby’s retrial start Monday.

Castor wrote in a 2005 press release that the case was too flawed and that both Cosby and accuser Andrea Constand could be portrayed “in a less than flattering light.”

His successors reopened it in 2015 after Cosby’s decade-old testimony from Constand’s civil suit was unsealed.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

Associated Press